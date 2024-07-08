Matt Ritchie | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Leeds United’s league rivals

Leeds United are being patient with their recruitment this summer as they wait for the right signings. Promotion is the aim once again for the Whites ahead of the new season.

First up for Daniel Farke’s side is a home clash against Portsmouth. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Millwall sign new striker

Millwall have signed striker Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County. The 27-year-old has become the Lions’ first signing of this window.

The North Yorkshire-born man scored 71 goals in 97 games in all competitions for the Magpies. Leeds head to The Den on 5th November.

Langstaff has said: “It’s a massive jump. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s not – it is. The quality of the Championship increases every year.

“But for the previous three years now, I’ve stepped up every season. I started in the National League North, people questioned if i could step up to the National League. I went and broke records there. Same again in League Two and I won the golden boot in my first season. I’ve answered these questions over the previous few years and that’s what I’ll be aiming to do again.

“I’m full of confidence and full of belief after the previous three years and fully believe I’ll be able to step up and score goals at this level.”

Trio want League One man

Bristol City, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers are all reportedly interested in Exeter City attacker Millenic Alli, according to a report by Football Insider. The 24-year-old was playing in non-league as recently as January of this year but may well be playing against the likes of Leeds in the second tier in the next campaign now.

The Irishman has had spells at South Shields, Ashton United, Stockport County and FC Halifax Town in the past. He was snapped up by the Grecians this past winter and has adapted well to the step up to the Football League, chipping in with four goals in 10 league games.

Free agent offered Sheffield United deal

Sheffield United have made an offer for free agent Matt Ritchie following his exit from Newcastle United, as per journalist Craig Hope on X. Portsmouth are also keen on landing the veteran but face competition from the Blades.

The 34-year-old has spent the past eight years with the Toon Army. He played 215 games for the North East outfit and found the net on 25 occasions.

Sheffield Wednesday eye attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the addition of former Manchester United attacker Charlie McNeill. The Star report he will have a medical over the coming days ahead of his proposed transfer to Hillsborough.