Canada international Liam Millar. | Getty Images

Leeds United have the chance to bring in some new signings over the coming weeks

Leeds United-linked Liam Millar has outlined his ambition to become a Premier League player with his FC Basel future up in the air.

The Whites are interested in landing the winger this summer, according to The Athletic, as Daniel Farke hunts for new signings. Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland and Preston North End have also been mentioned as potential suitors over recent times.

Millar, 24, spent last season on loan with the latter and was a hit at Deepdale. He rocked up in Lancashire in September last year and went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites, chipping in with five goals under the guidance of Ryan Lowe.

Regarding his plans in this window, Millar has told the JJD TV YouTube channel: “My season at Basel, I had 10 goals I think and four or five assists, and I think I had higher highs in that season.

“I definitely had games where I was like ‘wow, I’ve done really well today.’ But I feel like this year I’ve been much much more consistent and I feel like that’s where I needed to be, a little bit more. And I think it showed. In my seasons at Basel I was a little bit too up and down sometimes and this year I’ve definitely been more consistent.”

He added: “Also the level that I’m playing at... again, no disrespect to the Swiss league, but the Championship is a much, much tougher league to play in. Over the years I’ve been putting in the work and trying to improve every summer, to make sure I’m the best version of myself. And it’s finally starting to pay off.

“But that doesn’t mean that I’m putting my hands up and saying I’m happy with that. I’ve said in the past that I want to be a Premier League footballer. I want to be an established Premier League footballer. That’s that’s my goal and I know I need to put a lot more work in to get there.”

Leeds could see Millar as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. The Canada international, who has made 30 caps for his country to date, is currently away at the Copa America. His side will face Argentina in the semi-finals, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay on the other side of the draw against Colombia.

He was born in Toronto, Ontario, before moving over to England as a youngster in 2013. Millar initially played for Fulham before Liverpool snapped him up three years later.

The forward went on to play once for the Reds’ first-team and was loaned out by the Merseyside club to Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic to get some experience under his belt before FC Basel snapped him up permanently.

