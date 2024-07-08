The latest transfer stories from Leeds United. | Getty Images

The latest transfer updates at Elland Road as Daniel Farke aims to assemble a team that can win promotion back into the Premier League

Leeds United have made a shock move to re-sign former goalkeeper Alex Cairns from Salford City, according to reports from Football Insider.

The outlet claims that the West Yorkshire side are lining up a formal offer for the League Two star in the coming days which could see Cairns return to Elland Road nearly nine years after his exit in 2015.

Cairns joined the Whites academy at a young age and signed his first professional contract in 2011 during Simon Grayson’s time as manager. He emerged to provide cover for Paul Rachubka in the Whites’ goal after fellow shot-stopper Andy Lonergan sustained a finger injury.

He made just one league appearance during his time with Leeds. This came at 18 years of age when he replaced Rachubka at half time during a 5-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Following the Blackpool game, Cairns became the second choice goalkeeper until the end of the season, ahead of Rachubka but behind loan signing Alex McCarthy.

Cairns remained on the Leeds books for a further four years and spent time with Stalybridge Celtic and Barrow before signing a six-month contract at Chesterfield.

The Yorkshireman had to be patient for his first team breakthrough but that ultimately came in 2016 when he became the first choice shot-stopper at League One side Fleetwood Town.

During his time in Lancashire, he played a total 209 league matches in the third-tier as the Fisherman consistently avoided the drop to League Two. He fell down the pecking order in his final season and agreed to join Salford City on loan in 2022/23 in a deal which soon became permanent the following summer.

Overall, he has played 77 games in two seasons for Salford across all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.

Despite being under contract at Moor Lane for another season, Leeds are keen to acquire the goalkeeper to be their third choice shot-stopper behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow. Cairns would notably meet the club’s homegrown criteria, has familiarity with the club and would offer experience if an injury-crisis was to occur.

Liverpool slash price on Leeds United target

Premier League giants Liverpool have significantly reduced their asking price for defender Nat Phillips, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer after an eight-year association with the club.

Philips joined the Reds academy from Bolton in 2016 and went on to become a key player in the 2020/21 season during an injury crisis as he played 20 times across all competitions.

The Bolton born defender has since spent time on loan at Bournemouth, Celtic and Cardiff City but is now believed to be keen to find a permanent home where he can try and establish himself as a permanent starter.

CaughtOffside understands that the 27-year-old is someone that Daniel Farke has admired since his time at Norwich City and his reduced asking price could make it the perfect time for him to finally strike a deal.

Turkish outlet 61 Saat understands that Leeds could face competition from seven-time Super Lig champions Trabzonspor this summer and understands that both parties have been encouraged to make moves after his valuation was dropped from £8m to just £5m by the Anfield club.

The Whites have already signed defender Joe Rodon from Tottenham this summer. However, it’s likely that Farke will want to move Wales international Ethan Ampadu back into midfield, while veteran defender Liam Cooper’s contract recently expired with no fresh deal yet agreed.