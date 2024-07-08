Boss of Leeds United Championship rivals delivers injury update on division star man after blow
The boss of one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals has provided an injury update on one of the division’s star men.
Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics topped last season’s Championship’s goalscoring charts having netted 27 times and the striker started his side’s first pre-season friendly on Saturday at Accrington Stanley.
Szmodics, though, was hurt by a challenge shortly before the interval and needed treatment on the pitch before being taken off in the 44th minute.
Szmodics reportedly left the ground in a protective boot but boss John Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph that Szmodics “seemed fine” despite “hobbling around” afterwards. Szmodics was set to be taken off at the interval even before his injury but the Lancashire Telegraph report that the striker will be assessed in the coming days.
"It was a bit of a naughty tackle on him and his leg has bruised," Eustace told The Lancashire Telegraph. "It could've been a lot worse. Sammie seems fine in there. He’s hobbling around a little bit. Fortunately, I think he'll be fine."
