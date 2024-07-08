Daniel Farke (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Leeds United are preparing for the start of the new Championship season

Leeds United-linked defender Nat Phillips has emerged on the radar of Trabzonspor. The Turkish Super Lig outfit have already swooped to sign Ozan Tufan and John Lundstram from Hull City and Rangers respectively this summer and are in the hunt for some more new faces as they prepare for their upcoming Europa League qualifiers.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Playback, the centre-back is being eyed by Abdullah Avci’s side in this window. The journalist has said: "Nat Phillips to Trabzonspor is a concrete possibility, yes. Trabzonspor are in negotiations for Phillips; waiting for the player to decide."

Leeds have been credited with an interest in the Premier League man in this window. They have recently snapped up Joe Rodon on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur in his position.

However, with the futures of Charlie Cresswell and Liam Cooper at Elland Road up in the air right now, the Whites may well need another signing in that department over the coming weeks. Their first match of the 2024/25 season is a home clash against League One champions Portsmouth.

Phillips could fit the bill for the Yorkshire outfit as he is experienced, has played at the top level and has played over just under 100 games in his career.

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Cardiff City to get some game time under his belt. The Bolton-born man played 18 times for the Bluebirds but WalesOnline have suggested that Erol Bulut’s side may not be able to fork out the money needed to match his valuation.

Phillips joined Liverpool in 2016 from Bolton Wanderers and only has a year left on his contract at Anfield.

He has played 29 matches for the Merseyside giants since his transfer there. Their former boss Jurgen Klopp was a fan, despite the fact he couldn’t offer him that many opportunities to impress: "He's a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything. He's not easy on the eye, he's not Messi but who cares? In the air, he's a monster! He was incredible.

“For the first game, I think everyone can imagine how nervy that must be after a long wait. It's a crazy story, three years ago he was on his way to America to college.”

He has been loaned out to the likes of Stuttgart, AFC Bournemouth, Celtic and Cardiff over recent times to boost his development. Arne Slot has been appointed as Klopp’s replacement and it remains to be seen what his stance on Phillips is. For now, the Reds are back in pre-season and their new manager will be assessing everyone.

Leeds’ links with Phillips have gone cold over recent weeks which has opened the door for other teams to enter the frame. Trabzonspor have become the latest team to emerge as a potential frontrunner and Romano has claimed that they are now in ‘negotiations’ for his signature.