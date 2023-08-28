There could be further activity at both clubs ahead of Leeds United’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday could have a new face in their squad ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leeds United after Owls manager Xisco Munoz revealed he is ‘working hard’ to add to his ranks.

The former Watford boss has already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window after completing moves for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain winger Djeidi Gassama, Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard and Blackpool full-back Reece James after he was named as successor to Darren Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the new additions, the Owls will travel to Elland Road still looking for their first league win of the season after they emerged pointless from home games against Southampton and Preston North End, as well as away days at Hull City and Cardiff City.

On Saturday they looked set to pick up their first point of the season but conceded a penalty deep into stoppage time as they were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff. Leeds, meanwhile, claimed their first Championship win, coming out on top 4-3 at Ipswich Town.

With the transfer deadline day now just days away, Munoz has revealed he is looking to the Premier League to add further quality to his squad to ‘help the situation’ they have found themselves in on their return to the Championship.

He said: “We will see what happens and we’re working hard to find some players that can come from the Premier League and help the situation. If they can make us better, good. But if not we’ll work with this squad and give 100 per cent with this squad.