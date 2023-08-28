Djed Spence & Ao Tanaka to Leeds United and 11 other transfers which could happen before summer window deadline
The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday but there still time for Leeds United and their Championship rivals to get some late deals completed
Leeds United have until 11pm on Friday to wrap up the remainder of their summer transfer business as the window shuts before Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.
Joel Piroe became the club’s latest signing as he penned a four-year contract last week and netted on his debut in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. He joins Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon as new arrivals at Elland Road this summer.
A host of players have left the Whites since last season’s relegation from the Premier League with the club hoping to seal a handful of transfer deals this week to bolster Daniel Farke’s options until the January window opens.
We have looked at the Leeds incomings which could still take place this week as well as other deals from around the Championship which may also be completed. Take a look...