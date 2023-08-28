The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday but there still time for Leeds United and their Championship rivals to get some late deals completed

Leeds United have until 11pm on Friday to wrap up the remainder of their summer transfer business as the window shuts before Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Joel Piroe became the club’s latest signing as he penned a four-year contract last week and netted on his debut in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. He joins Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon as new arrivals at Elland Road this summer.

A host of players have left the Whites since last season’s relegation from the Premier League with the club hoping to seal a handful of transfer deals this week to bolster Daniel Farke’s options until the January window opens.

We have looked at the Leeds incomings which could still take place this week as well as other deals from around the Championship which may also be completed. Take a look...

1 . Glen Kamara to Leeds United The Rangers midfielder is poised to leave Ibrox with reports emerging on Sunday morning Leeds had submitted a bid for the player.

2 . Wilfred Ndidi to Nottingham Forest The Leicester City player is reportedly close to a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest. It is a move which would certainly represent a blow to Leeds' Championship rivals. The Foxes have won all four of their league outings so far.

3 . Timothy Castagne to Fulham Sticking with the league leaders, who are set to lose one of their right-backs to Fulham. The Belgian international has not made an appearance for the Foxes this season, with widespread reports he is on the cusp of moving to Craven Cottage.