The managerial sackings have already begun with the season not even a month old - and a former Leeds United trio are in contention for an EFL role

Former Leeds United trio Karl Robinson, Jason Pearce and Lee Bowyer are among the early favourites to take over at Charlton Athletic following the sacking of Dean Holden, according to the bookmakers.

Charlton announced the dismissal of Holden on Sunday night following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford United. The club have won just one of their opening five League One games, losing the other four. Ex-Leeds defender Pearce has been named as interim boss.

Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: “I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers. Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”

Robinson assisted Sam Allardyce for the final four games of last season as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League. He has plenty of experience as a manager in the EFL having enjoyed success at MK Dons and taken charge of Charlton and Oxford United.

He has not returned to work since leaving Leeds alongside Allardyce. Bowyer is a former Charlton player and joined Leeds from the London club in 1996. He remain at Elland Road until 2003, making over 200 appearances for the Whites before having spells with West Ham, Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.

He moved into management for the first time with Charlton and has also coached Birmingham City. Robinson is currently 5/1 to be appointed at the League One club while Bowyer is 8/1. Danny Cowley, Darren Moore are 6/1 alongside former Leeds defender Pearce.

Pearce was at Leeds between 2012 and 2015 before joining Wigan Athletic and then Charlton. Sacked Hibs manager Lee Johnson is joint favourite at 5/1 with Robinson to take over.

The Scottish Premiership outfit dismissed Johnson on Sunday following a winless start to the domestic season with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reporting ex-Leeds manager Steve Evans is in the frame for the SPFL job.

The 60-year-old hails from Scotland but has spent the majority of his managerial career in the EFL. He was in charge at Leeds between October 2015 and May 2016, winning just 14 of his 38 games in charge at Elland Road.