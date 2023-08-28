Premier League full-back and Championship left-back emerge as Leeds United possibles

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday evening, ahead of which Leeds are hoping to land further recruits to bolster Daniel Farke's team and squad. The Whites were set to sign full-back Max Aarons from Norwich City earlier this month but the deal was hijacked by Premier League outfit Bournemouth and the 23-year-old instead sealed a switch to the Cherries.

But another Premier League player in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence could be a possible for Leeds in their bid to strengthen in the full back areas. The Athletic are reporting that a season-long loan move for the 23-year-old right back to Elland Road could be a "possible" before Friday's deadline.

England under-21s international Spence joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough for a reported £20m last July and spent the second half of last season on loan at French outfit Rennes.