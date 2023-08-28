4 . CB - Pascal Struijk

Centre-back Struijk proved United's saviour against Shrewsbury with his 58th-minute winner, just 13 minutes after being brought on from the bench. It will be interesting to see what Farke does with his defence at Salford but resting Joe Rodon might be his port of call. Struijk might be an outside bet to wear the captain's armband if Ayling is rested although Rodon screams captain material and it would be no surprise to see him with it at some stage. Leo Hjelde, Ayling or Ethan Ampadu are other options at centre-back if Farke wants to give Struijk a rest. Photo: Danny Lawson