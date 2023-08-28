Leeds United are in second round north Carabao Cup action at Salford City on Tuesday – and this is how we think the Whites will line-up.
Daniel Farke’s side hit Championship lift-off in Saturday’s clash at former leaders Ipswich Town as a 4-3 victory gave the Whites their first league win upon their second tier return. Fourth-tier outfit Salford now lie in wait in Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash in bid to progress through to the competition’s last 16.
Farke made six changes to his league side for the first round clash at home to Shrewsbury Town but the Leeds manager still has a large number of players out injured. But plenty of alterations are again expected in the 8pm kick-off at the Peninsula Stadium and this is the XI that we think will set out against Neil Wood’s Ammies who sit tenth in League Two.
1. GK: Karl Darlow
An obvious one and a second Whites start for Darlow whose only Leeds outing so far came in the first round clash against Shrewsbury for which first choice keeper Illan Meslier was given the night off. Same again. The first of nine changes, in for Meslier. Photo: George Wood
2. RB: Cody Drameh
Drameh was brought on to replace the injured Sam Byram at left back in Saturday's win at Ipswich but had a torrid time of things and was then substituted himself during the half-time break. Not a nice experience for him. But Farke defended Drameh in his post-match press conference and Tuesday's cup tie presents an obvious chance to get back on track in his natural position of right. The second change, a straight swap for Luke Ayling who might get a night off. Photo: Nigel French
3. CB: Charlie Cresswell
Another obvious one and a confident pick. Cresswell was named on the bench at Ipswich as Pascal Struijk was given the nod to partner Joe Rodon at centre-half, Cresswell finally brought on in the 89th minute. But it's probably pretty close between him and Struijk at present and it seems sensible to think that Cresswell will now be given a chance against Salford. Probably just a case of who partners him. The third change, in for Joe Rodon who might be rested. Photo: George Wood
4. CB - Pascal Struijk
Centre-back Struijk proved United's saviour against Shrewsbury with his 58th-minute winner, just 13 minutes after being brought on from the bench. It will be interesting to see what Farke does with his defence at Salford but resting Joe Rodon might be his port of call. Struijk might be an outside bet to wear the captain's armband if Ayling is rested although Rodon screams captain material and it would be no surprise to see him with it at some stage. Leo Hjelde, Ayling or Ethan Ampadu are other options at centre-back if Farke wants to give Struijk a rest. Photo: Danny Lawson