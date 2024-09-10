When every international Leeds United player will return to training ahead of Burnley game as two in race against time

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 11:18 BST

Leeds United's twelve internationals are due back at Thorp Arch at various points over the next couple of days ahead of this weekend's return to Championship action against Burnley.

The Whites not on duty with their countries have been given some downtime since defeating Hull City last time out but are back in training as of this week.

While Daniel Farke will not have a full complement of first-teamers available to him until later on in the week due to various international fixtures, there are a handful of players making returns in time to be involved for the majority of the club's pre-Burnley preparations.

Here, the YEP breaks down when it is likely each Leeds returnee will be back in training ahead of Saturday lunchtime's kick-off.

Gruev played 90 minutes in each of Bulgaria's two UEFA Nations League fixtures this month - a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland. The latter fixture was played on Sunday evening.

1. Ilia Gruev: Tuesday, Sept 10

Gruev played 90 minutes in each of Bulgaria's two UEFA Nations League fixtures this month - a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland. The latter fixture was played on Sunday evening. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Darlow made a surprise debut for Wales in their 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening. He is expected to fly back with the team on Tuesday and return to Leeds training by Wednesday.

2. Karl Darlow: Wednesday, Sept 11

Darlow made a surprise debut for Wales in their 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening. He is expected to fly back with the team on Tuesday and return to Leeds training by Wednesday. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Leeds skipper will be central to Farke's pre-Burnley plans and will need to be assessed after two 90-minute run-outs in the space of a couple of days for Wales. Every indication he will be fine to start at the weekend.

3. Ethan Ampadu: Wednesday, Sept 11

The Leeds skipper will be central to Farke's pre-Burnley plans and will need to be assessed after two 90-minute run-outs in the space of a couple of days for Wales. Every indication he will be fine to start at the weekend. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rodon is another to have played maximum minutes whilst on international duty. Monday night he played against Montenegro, Tuesday he'll fly back to the UK with the squad and Wednesday straight back into the mix with Leeds.

4. Joe Rodon: Wednesday, Sept 11

Rodon is another to have played maximum minutes whilst on international duty. Monday night he played against Montenegro, Tuesday he'll fly back to the UK with the squad and Wednesday straight back into the mix with Leeds. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wober played in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Friday night but was an unused substitute against Norway on Monday evening. He should report back to Thorp Arch for training on Wednesday at the latest.

5. Max Wober: Wednesday, Sept 11

Wober played in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Friday night but was an unused substitute against Norway on Monday evening. He should report back to Thorp Arch for training on Wednesday at the latest. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Solomon played 170 of a possible 180 minutes as Israel were beaten twice by Belgium and Italy in UEFA Nations League matches this month. The latter fixture took place in Hungary and from there he'll fly back to Leeds on Tuesday.

6. Manor Solomon: Wednesday, Sept 11

Solomon played 170 of a possible 180 minutes as Israel were beaten twice by Belgium and Italy in UEFA Nations League matches this month. The latter fixture took place in Hungary and from there he'll fly back to Leeds on Tuesday. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice