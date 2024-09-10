The Whites not on duty with their countries have been given some downtime since defeating Hull City last time out but are back in training as of this week.

While Daniel Farke will not have a full complement of first-teamers available to him until later on in the week due to various international fixtures, there are a handful of players making returns in time to be involved for the majority of the club's pre-Burnley preparations.

Here, the YEP breaks down when it is likely each Leeds returnee will be back in training ahead of Saturday lunchtime's kick-off.

1 . Ilia Gruev: Tuesday, Sept 10 Gruev played 90 minutes in each of Bulgaria's two UEFA Nations League fixtures this month - a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland. The latter fixture was played on Sunday evening.

2 . Karl Darlow: Wednesday, Sept 11 Darlow made a surprise debut for Wales in their 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening. He is expected to fly back with the team on Tuesday and return to Leeds training by Wednesday.

3 . Ethan Ampadu: Wednesday, Sept 11 The Leeds skipper will be central to Farke's pre-Burnley plans and will need to be assessed after two 90-minute run-outs in the space of a couple of days for Wales. Every indication he will be fine to start at the weekend.

4 . Joe Rodon: Wednesday, Sept 11 Rodon is another to have played maximum minutes whilst on international duty. Monday night he played against Montenegro, Tuesday he'll fly back to the UK with the squad and Wednesday straight back into the mix with Leeds.

5 . Max Wober: Wednesday, Sept 11 Wober played in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Friday night but was an unused substitute against Norway on Monday evening. He should report back to Thorp Arch for training on Wednesday at the latest.