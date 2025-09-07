Leeds United's highest valued players after £100m summer transfer window spend

Around £100 million worth of players were added to Leeds United’s promotion winning squad throughout a busy summer transfer window.

After securing promotion back into the Premier League, the Elland Road hierarchy backed manager Daniel Farke with ten new additions to his squad as the Whites prepared to take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and current champions Liverpool throughout what was always going to be a challenging season.

The likes of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach were all snapped up throughout the summer and they have played a part in a steady start to the new season as the Whites claimed four points from their opening three games of the campaign.

So, who is the highest valued player within the Leeds United squad? We take a look at the values of the Whites first-team stars with the help of the experts at TransferMarkt.