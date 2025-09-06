Daniel Farke has work to do to resurrect the fortunes of one member of his Leeds United squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The futures of several long-serving Leeds United players were the subject of ongoing speculation during the summer transfer window.

Some have departed, with Patrick Bamford’s contract being mutually terminated and Junior Firpo returning to former club Real Betis after his Whites deal came to an end. Elsewhere, Joe Gelhardt, Darko Gyabi, Issac Schmidt, Mateo Joseph, Max Wober and Largie Ramazani have departed on loan and Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Greenwood secured permanent moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and Pogon Szczecin respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been a lot of talk about Jack Harrison’s long-term future at Elland Road after the 28-year-old winger returned to Leeds following two consecutive season-long loan stints with Premier League rivals Everton. The former Manchester City and New York City wideman was expected to make a permanent exit from the club before the new season got underway - but Harrison has now featured as a substitute in a home win against Everton and a draw with Newcastle United. The winger also featured for the entire 90 minutes of the disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

There has been some disquiet over Harrison’s presence within Daniel Farke’s squad during the first month of the season - and the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth believes the Whites boss has work to do to ‘resurrect’ the winger’s fortunes over the remainder of the season.

He told the Inside Elland Road podcast: “Now, maybe Daniel Farke can get the best out of Jack Harrison with an arm around the shoulder and the patient approach that he took to resurrect Georginio Rutter, who let's remember had an awful time at Leeds and has his experience completely transformed and was turned into this pretty incredible number 10, although he tailed off towards the end of that season.

“But Farke did a really good job on him. He's going to have to do something similar with Harrison. Otherwise, what you're left with, if Harrison doesn't discover his best form, rediscover his best form, he's simply a functional, hardworking player who will defend and get up and down, but there won't be a great deal of magic. If he discovers his best, then there will be important goals and assists, but that's a huge if. So we're looking at a big if on him”

Your next Leeds United read: 'Haven't had a real opportunity' - Leeds United summer signing addresses minutes concern on international duty