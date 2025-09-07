The first international break of the season and the closure of the summer transfer window have presented Daniel Farke with an opportunity to reflect what has been a fairly solid return to the Premier League for Leeds United.

After the addition of ten new signings in the aftermath of last season’s Championship title win, there were high hopes the Whites could make an impact upon their return to the top flight of the English game and those hopes were raised further when Lukas Nmecha got the only goal of an opening night win against Everton.

A heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal brought Leeds back down to earth with a bump - but a goalless draw with Newcastle United secured a solid but not spectacular opening to the Premier League as thoughts turned towards the international break.

But where are Leeds predicted to finish in the Premier League this season? We utilised the services of AI tool Grok3 and asked how the final table could look when the curtain comes down on the campaign next May.

1 . Champions: Arsenal Grok3: Despite a solid but not flawless start (two wins, one draw), Mikel Arteta's side edges the title in supercomputer projections thanks to defensive reinforcements like Piero Hincapié and Cristhian Mosquera, maintaining last season's low concession rate. Bukayo Saka's creativity and a maturing midfield with Christian Nørgaard drive 85 points, capitalising on rivals' early slips like City's poor opening. Their set-piece prowess and UCL experience seal a first title since 2004.

2 . Runners-up: Liverpool Grok3: Perfect record after three games underscores Arne Slot's seamless transition, bolstered by a record-breaking striker signing for depth behind Mohamed Salah (yet to peak). High-pressing yields goals, but defensive dips (fewer tackles and interceptions than 2024/25) expose counter-attack vulnerabilities, costing them by a point in simulations. Champions League defence adds fatigue, but 84 points secure back-to-back top-two finishes.

3 . 3rd: Chelsea Grok3: Strong early momentum (7 points) with Joao Pedro's explosive form (5 goals, 2 assists in 6 games) highlights Enzo Maresca's structured attack alongside Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. A sometimes slow build-up prevents overhauling the top two. Supercomputers forecast 74 points for Champions League qualification.

4 . 4th: Aston Villa Grok3: Despite a winless start, Unai Emery's tactical acumen and deadline-day additions like Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelöf spark a mid-season turnaround. Ollie Watkins' scoring threat rebounds, securing Champions League via 69 points—third-highest goals tally projected despite the sluggish opening.

5 . 5th: Manchester City Grok3: Guardiola's worst-ever start (defeats to Tottenham and Brighton) signals rebuild pains post-Rodri injury and squad refresh, but Erling Haaland's three early goals hint at recovery. Possession dominance returns against weaker sides, but fixture congestion and a 6.42% title chance limit them to 63 points, missing top-four for the first time in a decade.

6 . 6th: Newcastle United Grok3: No wins yet due to spending curbs, but Eddie Howe's press reignites with Yoane Wissa's integration. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães anchor a European push, with Saudi investment fuelling depth—supercomputer eyes 62 points for Europe, building on 2024/25 progress.