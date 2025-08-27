It has been a hectic and productive summer for Leeds United as they prepared for their return to the Premier League.

Since securing promotion via the most dramatic of Championship title wins, the Whites have spent over £100 million as ten players have been added to Daniel Farke’s squad in preparation to take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool.

The most expensive deal concluded so far came with a reported £18 million move for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach and recent addition Noah Okafor comes up next after he joined from AC Milan last week. The £8 million deal for Leicester City defender James Justin became the latest new signing on Monday and took the Whites summer spend beyond the £100 million mark.

But how does their transfer business compare to their Premier League rivals? We take a look at the transfer outlay across the Whites squad compared to the actual value of Farke’s ranks with facts and figures provided by the experts at TransferMarkt.

