Ahead of d-day in the capital, we bring you all the main Whites headlines in one place through our Saturday afternoon round-up piece.

Dan James reportedly 'in notebook' of Serie A side Atalanta

Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly eyeing Whites forward Dan James who is in the Bergamo club's 'notebook' according to reports in the Italian media.

ITALIAN JOB? Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly eyeing Leeds United forward Dan James, above. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Relegation-battling Whites and Clarets write to Premier League over Everton's £371.8m losses

Leeds United and Burnley have written to the Premier League to ask if Everton's £371.8m worth of losses have breached financial regulations and if any sanctions will be imposed.

Jesse Marsch set for Patrick Bamford meeting ahead of Brentford as Leeds defender has op

Patrick Bamford could make a return for Leeds United in their relegation-deciding Premier League finale at Brentford on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford could make a return for Leeds United in their relegation-deciding Premier League finale at Brentford on Sunday.

Callum Wilson eyes Whites 'favour' and huge Newcastle United incentive at Burnley

Newcastle United star Callum Wilson says his Magpies side have a huge incentive to win at Burnley - and also a duty to do Leeds United a favour.

Striker makes stunning referees claim on wanting Leeds United's rivals Burnley relegated

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has made a strong claim that even referees want to see Leeds United's relegation rivals Burnley consigned to the drop.

Pontus Jansson makes Leeds United relegation admission as professionalism question answered

There will be no allowances or special treatment afforded to Leeds United by Pontus Jansson this weekend.