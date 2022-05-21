The Whites and Clarets are locked in a straight fight to avoid finishing in the Premier League's third and final relegation place, joining already-relegated pair Norwich City and Watford in playing Championship football next term.

All will be decided on the final day as third-bottom Leeds visit Brentford whilst fourth-bottom Burnley host Newcastle United and Barnes has claimed that even the game's match officials want to see the "hard" and "ugly" Clarets sent down.

"I think in recent seasons people look at us and think we’re a hard team, being ugly,” said Barnes.

YOU WANT US GONE! Says Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

“No disrespect, I think people, even referees, want us gone from the league.

“That’s just another issue we have to overcome. We’ve just got to concentrate on the game ourselves.”

Burnley sit ahead of Leeds via a vastly superior goal difference approaching the final day which means the Clarets will stay up if at least matching what Leeds do at Brentford.

“We’ve got it in our hands to win it at the weekend,” Barnes said.

“We’ve got a good group, an experienced group who know how everything works in terms of game management in these situations and hopefully we can get it over the line.

“For us as players when we cross the while line we give it all and block out everything else.