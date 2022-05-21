Leeds United are preparing for the biggest and final game of their season.

The Whites face Brentford away from home on Sunday and they must better Burnley’s result if they want to stay up.

Failure to better the Clarets’ efforts against Newcastle United will mean a return to the Championship for Jesse Marsche’s men.

It’s a nervy scenario for Leeds, who didn’t expect to find themselves in this scenario this season following an impressive first campaign.

But beating these situations is part of staying in the Premier League, and Leeds to at least have a good opportunity to remain in the top flight.

As the build-up to the fixture continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Phillips latest

Aston Villa are still being backed to land Leeds star Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The Whites might find it hard to keep hold of their star midfielder, regardless of whether they stay up.

And transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has backed Villa to make a move for Phillips.

He told GiveMeSport: “If Leeds were to go down, I’m sure Villa will be right in there amongst it trying to sign Kalvin Phillips as well as a number of other clubs.

“But it’s going to be a big summer ahead for Phillips, depending on what happens with Leeds.”

James links

Dan James is reportedly being eyed by Serie A giants Atalanta.

Englishman Lee Congerton is now working on transfers at the Bergamo club, and according to Calcio Atalanta, James has poped up on Congerton’s radar.

According to the report, Atalanta are tracking James, considering a move if Leeds suffer the drop on Sunday.