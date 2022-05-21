Third-bottom Leeds would be relegated no matter what happens in Sunday's season finale at Brentford if Newcastle are beaten at Burnley and the Whites must produce a better result than the Clarets.

Leeds and fourth-bottom Burnley are level on points but the Whites have a goal difference of minus 38 compared to Burnley's minus 18.

It means that Jesse Marsch's side need a favour from the Magpies and recently-returned Toon striker Wilson says his side have every intention of providing it, even if that relegates the Clarets.

INTENT: Outlined by thriving Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, above, in Sunday's season finale at Burnley in which a positive result could help keep Leeds United up. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Newcastle had been firmly embroiled in the battle to stay up until the club's takeover and appointment of new boss Eddie Howe sparked a huge change in fortunes and the north-east side are heading to Burnley sat 12th after Monday night's impressive 2-0 win at home to Arsenal.

Wilson returned from four months out injured in the fixture to bag the man of the match award and the striker now wants a goal to his name in addition to the Magpies finishing in the top half.

Asked how much his side had to play for, Wilson told NUFC TV: "Individually I want to score so I'm going to be going out there, if selected, trying to do my best to get on the scoresheet.

"And I think we have to take into account our own situation.

"Burnley have had their own situation but we can finish in the top ten potentially so we have to go out there and focus on ourselves.

"The atmosphere is probably going to be hostile, it's going to be a different one to what it was on Monday night but one that we have got to thrive under and try and make sure that we silence them really.

"We need to go out there and win the game first and foremost, it doesn't matter if it relegates a team or anything like that.

"Obviously you never want to relegate a team but at the end of the day we have got a job to do, we have got to turn up and start doing favours for people because (otherwise) it wouldn't be the other way round if we were in that situation."

Wilson added: "It's going to be an important game, just because obviously we could finish higher up the league.

"Burnley are fighting relegation as well so there's a lot riding on it for both teams really so it's not going to be an end of season kind of fizzle out game.

"It's going to be one that we turn up and try to do a job.

"It was a nice way to end the season at home but we have got one more game and we are going to try and get another win for the fans and finish as high up the league as we can.

"Everybody wrote us off so we have to remember that and we are proving people wrong week in, week out and we have managed to do that.