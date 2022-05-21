There will be no allowances or special treatment afforded to Leeds United by Pontus Jansson this weekend.

The Brentford defender will play Premier League football with his club side next season, a luxury not yet guaranteed for his former teammates.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are on the precipice, in danger of a premature return to the second tier of English football and know that a win over the Bees on Sunday will be their best chance - but by no means a guarantee - of survival.

This year's Premier League campaign has polarised last term's, in which Leeds romped to ninth place in the final standings.

As 2021/22 draws to a conclusion, it appears most likely that Leeds will finish in the bottom three, barring some final day drama condemning Burnley to Championship football next season instead.

Leeds' final fixture comes at the Brentford Community Stadium, where central defender and ex-Whites favourite Pontus Jansson is expected to line up for the home side.

RIVAL: Once a Leeds United favourite, Pontus Jansson could play a part in deciding the Whites' fate on Sunday (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Speaking to Brentford's official matchday programme, Jansson confirmed there would be no question of his professionalism, despite harbouring a soft spot for his old teammates.

“For a few years, when people thought about Leeds, I was the player. Now they have Kalvin Phillips, he’s their cult hero, but back then I was that type of player for them.

“Leeds is my past, I will always respect them and I will always follow them, even if the way I left wasn’t the best. I still have many friends there.