Wales international centre-back Rodon has become United’s fourth signing of the summer in joining from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old could make his Leeds debut in Saturday’s Championship clash at Birmingham City , ahead of which Rodon highlighted the massive size of the club and boss Daniel Farke’s style of football as among the key attractions for joining the Whites.

"It's very exciting, of course,” said Rodon to LUTV, asked how it felt to be a Leeds player. "I know the history of the club and it's a massive club and I can't wait to get started. I am really excited for the season ahead."

Asked why Leeds felt right for him right now, Rodon added: “I just feel like the project and the way of course the way the manager wants to play, I just feel like it's a great time now for me to go and play and improve. Right now it's important and when Leeds came calling it was very hard for me to turn that down. I am really looking forward to the season ahead and I am looking forward to being successful.”