'Ferrari': Leeds United fans on no 9 answer, injury replacement call and Birmingham City worry

Leeds United are heading for their first away day upon their return to Championship football and Whites fans are split in their predictions for St Andrew’s.

Here is what our YEP jury have had to say about Saturday’s 3pm kick-off in the second city plus what they have seen from the Whites so far, a possible no 9 answer, injury replacement call and summer window musts.

DAVID WATKINS

We’re like a Ferrari with an intermittent misfire at the moment! Mostly pretty good, but still with faults to rectify. We have to find a way to be more defensively solid; we have to hit the target more regularly; and we have to find consistency throughout the game.

INJURY ANSWER? Leeds United's Ian Poveda, right, in the need to replace Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Nigel French/PA Wire.

The good news is we have some players who are looking individually very good, and this was the case both against Cardiff City and in the Carabao Cup win against Shrewsbury Town. Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu shone again on Wednesday night and they look a terrific pair. Sam Byram has surely done enough in his two half-games to start at left-back, at least until we have a fit specialist. Ian Poveda is also, for me, the answer to the Crysencio Summerville injury, while I don’t see any issues relying on Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk at the back.

If I haven’t mentioned a few players there, it’s because they haven’t really stood out yet, and, overall, I still think we are two or three quality players short. Are we currently good enough to beat Birmingham City? I’m worried they will score so I’m sitting on the fence this time.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

I am expecting a similar line up to the Sunday starting line-up except for Liam Cooper being replaced by Charlie Cresswell and Sam Byram starting ahead of Leo Hjelde. Having seen the way we set up and played against Cardiff City, I wonder whether Georginio Rutter would suit the No 9 role as on Sunday at times we were crying out for a tall presence in the penalty area, and Rutter has the close control on the deck also.

The game itself provides another opportunity for three points as Birmingham are there for the taking – although their first home game of the season against Leeds will intensify the atmosphere. Assuming Leeds can rectify the defensive concentration issues which plagued the first half against Cardiff City last weekend, United should have enough to win the game. As August progresses will see a number of squad changes. I have faith in Daniel Farke to make the right choices.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After a week that saw Leeds concede three goals to the first three shots on target they faced, you could say that normal life in the Championship has resumed. Unfortunately, not many of us will have missed it.

The first two games have shown that this won’t be an easy campaign and, more crucially, that as much attacking talent as Leeds have, it won’t always be enough. Cardiff City's goals last weekend showed that defensive recruits are needed.

So, onto Birmingham City and a visit to St Andrew’s. The last time Leeds played here saw the famous 5-4 scoreline, a repeat of which would be a fitting continuation of this already hectic season. With injuries mounting and other players reportedly making themselves unavailable, it remains to be seen how United will line up. It could be a while before Daniel Farke finds a settled XI.

With the season already underway, Leeds can’t afford to wait for injured players to return. We all know that reinforcements are needed but all eyes currently seem focused on the exit door.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

The first trip for Leeds in this opening week of the Championship takes them to the Midlands to face Birmingham City, a team with NFL legend Tom Brady amongst their advisory board. America now has a finger in many pies in the game in the UK, including ourselves.

I took quite a few positives from the first game with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray doing well in their first competitive game together. The defence still causes concern but the fighting spirit kept the team going to gain a point thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s late equaliser. Daniel Farke will be without his captain Liam Cooper so Charlie Cresswell will come in and try to make the right centre-back position his own. I’m not expecting many changes as we have what we have at the moment.

We haven’t a great record at St Andrew’s so I’m hoping that can change tomorrow. I’d be happy with another point but think we might pinch it by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

The Shrewsbury Town clash brought a few more clues as to the way forward for United. Once again, the Whites showed their resilience by fighting back after going behind undeservedly.

Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi struggled to assert themselves in the first half and the side looked more balanced with the introduction of Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk with Ethan Ampadu moving into midfield. Archie Gray and Ampadu shone once again with hard-working performances also coming from Dan James and Joe Gelhardt.

Behind the scenes there was positivity in the acquisition of Joe Rodon but disappointment at losing out on Max Aarons. The likelihood of Willy Gnonto leaving is another blow. We just have to steel ourselves to the certainty that these scenarios will continue until the end of the transfer window.

Birmingham City have got off to a similar start to Leeds, drawing with Swansea in the league and dispatching Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup. Another tough Championship challenge awaits but although the Whites are still a work in progress, I believe they have enough going for them to get at least a point.