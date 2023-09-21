There could be a new face in the dugout in the Championship very soon as Leeds United’s rivals eye swoop

Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for Darren Moore following the departure of former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock. The Terriers are in the hunt for a new manager.

Moore cut ties with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season after guiding them to promotion from League One via a play-off final win over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Wembley. He has since been weighing up his options in the game and could return to the dugout now at the John Smith’s Stadium.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the 49-year-old is poised to ‘land’ the Huddersfield job. They drew 2-2 last time out at home to Stoke City in Warnock’s final game and are currently sat in 16th place in the table, two points behind Leeds following the Whites’ 0-0 draw away at Hull City on Wednesday evening.

Moore’s departure from Hillsborough in the summer raised a few eyebrows across the Football League. At the time, he said: “After Wembley and the dust had settled, we had a meeting, the chairman and myself, to continue what was discussed in the build-up to it.

“I’m clear on record saying irrespective of what division the club was in our targets were set in mind. When we had the meeting, the vision set at that timescale was just a little bit out of line.

“Amicably we came to an agreement at the time and decided it wasn’t right. The decision was made for me to step away and the club to continue.”

Moore started his managerial career at West Brom and won 42.9% of games in charge of the Baggies before being dismissed in March 2019. He subsequently took the Doncaster Rovers job and did some impressive work at the Keepmoat Stadium before landing the Sheffield Wednesday position.