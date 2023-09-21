Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds United manager insists he won’t retire as departure from Championship rivals confirmed

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock left Championship rivals Huddersfield Town after Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Stoke City

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock is not ready to retire from management after his departure from Championship rivals Huddersfield Town was confirmed on Wednesday.

The club announced on Monday Warnock would leave the club just seven games into the 2023-24 season as they plan to announce a long-term appointed ahead of the weekend.

The 74-year-old was in charge at Leeds for just over 13 months between February 2012 and April 2013, winning 23 of his 63 matches in charge but losing 25. Huddersfield visit Elland Road at the end of October but Warnock will not take charge against his former club for that fixture.

However, he insists he could yet be back in management come February if a Championship struggler comes calling.

He said: “My health is good, I've never felt better! If anything I've got the buzz again. I'm sure when February comes round people will be asking me again."

Reflecting on his time at the Whites’ West Yorkshire rivals, the ex-Leeds boss said: “What we’ve done in the last six months has put the pride back into Huddersfield. The fans are glad they are supporting the Terriers and I feel really proud. It has been hard work this six months.

“I don’t think anybody thought we could do what we did last year, it was an absolute miracle. Yes, it’s come early, I did not expect to leave until Christmas or round about then. But I will look on from afar with great affection – I want them to do well.

“I said to the lads at the end of the game that there is no reason why you don’t go and push on now and look at going up rather than looking behind you.”

“I’ve just loved every minute on the training ground. It’s just got me going again and made me realise that my strength, you can’t get in a book. My strength is what I do with people and you look at my promotions, I’ve never had the best teams but eight great dressing rooms and every one of those players will remember my time here.”

