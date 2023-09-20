Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hull City v Leeds United recap: Analysis from MKM Stadium, injury blow

Leeds United visited Hull City on Wednesday evening in search of a third Championship victory of the season and a third league away win on the spin.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 00:27 BST
The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.

The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.

There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.

TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
Here, upon landing at Hull’s MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.

Hull City v Leeds United recap

Show new updates
Tue, 19 Sep, 2023, 23:06 BST

How we think Leeds will line up

16:01 BST

Chucking it down

In Hull, grey skies and generally a bit grim but forecast to clear up for this evening. Even so, a jacket would be a good idea. Not that cold though.

17:21 BST

Landed - good evening from Hull City

Landed - good evening from Hull CityLanded - good evening from Hull City
17:24 BST

Stopped raining

The forecast was actually right. But what will the forecast for Leeds United be tonight at the MKM Stadium as they seek WWW away from home? A win tonight could put Leeds fifth. Team news to come at 6.45pm and arrivals usually from around 6.15pm. Must be a huge temptation for Farke to go unchanged. All the news here as we get it.

18:01 BST

‘A special feel’ - Hull boss Rosenior on Leeds

‘A special feel’ - Hull boss Rosenior on Leeds‘A special feel’ - Hull boss Rosenior on Leeds
18:30 BST

Arrivals

18:33 BST

Arrivals. Leeds checking out the pitch

Arrivals. Leeds checking out the pitchArrivals. Leeds checking out the pitch
18:33 BST

Liam Cooper

Is here, as is Rodon.

18:46 BST

Leeds team

Leeds United v Hull City: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Ampadu, Gray; James, Gnonto; Piroe, Rutter.

18:48 BST

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Kamara, Gruev, Poveda, Summerville, Anthony, Gelhardt.

