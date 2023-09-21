A former Leeds United coach is among the early favourites to become the next manager of a League One club

Former Leeds United assistant coach Karl Robinson is among the early favourites to become the next manager of League One outfit Cheltenham Town after they parted company with Wade Elliott.

Robinson was brought to Leeds by Sam Allardyce for the final four games of last season, as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

Cheltenham announced on Wednesday the club had parted company with Elliott with the club winless from their first eight games of the league season. They are bottom of the third-tier table with just one draw from eight matches, losing the other seven.

Robinson is 8/1 with the bookmakers to take over at the club as he awaits his return to work after leaving Leeds alongside Allardyce. Former Nottingham Forest, Cheltenham, Burnley, Portsmouth, Bristol City, Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill is the 5/1 outright favourite while former Huddersfield Town and Pompey boss Danny Cowley is joint second favourite alongside Robinson at 8/1. Leam Richardson and Martin Devaney are also priced at 8/1.

Robinson has plenty of experience in League One having guided MK Dons out of the division and managed Oxford United in the third tier between 2018 and 2023.

Robinson reflected on his time at Leeds with the YEP earlier this summer and admits he regrets turning down the chance to manage at Elland Road earlier in his career.

“This is a real football club,” Robinson said in an interview with chief football writer Graham Smyth.

“I made a big mistake saying no to it a long time ago and Sam always had a go at me for turning it down. I had my own reasons. I remember saying to the players this is as real a football club as you’re going to get, we’re only ever passing through the fans’ club. They’re with it from the day they’re born until the day they pass, it’s part of their life and we have a responsibility to let them know we care. The players do care, they really do. It’s important to show that connection with the fans.