Ethan Ampadu highlights clear Leeds United need and what Whites must be thankful for with vow

Ethan Ampadu has highlighted a clear Leeds United need and declared what the Whites must be thankful for.

Daniel Farke’s side were seeking to bag a third league away win on the spin in Wednesday’s clash at Championship hosts Hull City and created a host of good chances but the complexion of the game threatened to change dramatically when United defender Joe Rodon was sent off for a second booking on the hour mark.

Leeds, though, continued to threaten until Hull finally began to get on top in the closing stages and Ampadu admitted that Leeds must thank the post for Adama Traore missing a sitter in the closing stages.

Traore was presented with an open goal from Aaron Connolly’s square ball but could only thump his effort against the frame of the goal as the Whites left with a point. Ampadu, though, vowed that his side are comfortable digging in during such times and declared that his team ultimately need to be more clinical in front of goal to make their chances count.

HAVING A GO: Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu fires in a shot during Wednesday evening's goalless draw at Championship hosts Hull City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ampadu reasoned: "Every game is tough, especially when you go down to ten men against a team who are carrying a lot more momentum. It can be very tough.

"But although they had a lot of ball at the end - they obviously had the big chance where they hit the post which we have got to thank the post a little bit.

"But other than that, I know it's hard with defending but we are also comfortable to defend in that sort of way. Everyone puts their body on the line and, in the end, happy with a point.

"When you can't go and win a game, obviously don't lose it but also a little bit disappointed. We had a lot of chances, especially in the first half and the first 60 minutes maybe.

"In the first 60 minutes we had a lot of chances and we have just got to be a little bit more clinical."