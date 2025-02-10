It’s been another dramatic weekend for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Derby made a formal approach to speak with Eustace over the weekend, having sacked Paul Warne on Friday following a run of seven straight league defeats. The Rams now sit in the Championship relegation places and have turned to one of their former players in a bid to save their campaign.

The Telegraph were among several outlets to report on Sunday that Derby have now triggered Eustace’s release clause, believed to be worth around £500,000, and the Blackburn boss is now expected to hold talks with Pride Park chiefs. And a surprise switch from play-off hopefuls to relegation strugglers is looking increasingly likely.

Eustace to Derby latest

On Sunday evening, The Mirror’s David Anderson wrote on X: “Looks like John Eustace will soon be off to Derby after they made an official approach to Blackburn and triggered his escape clause. He is keen to speak to Derby.”

Blackburn were in the middle of a 2-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat at home to Wolves as news broke of Eustace's release clause being triggered, with the experienced coach then put on the spot immediately afterwards. And while he gave little away in terms of a decision, reports elsewhere suggest Rovers are at serious risk of losing the man who guided them to sixth in the table.

Eustace on Derby approach

“I will have to see exactly what's happened and talk to the owners," Eustace told The Lancashire Telegraph. "At the moment, I will be in charge for West Brom [on Wednesday]. I have come here to help rebuild it and help push up the league. I have been very happy here. It's something where I now need to speak to the owners to see what they think as well.

“I am away from my family a lot, I am working my socks off, as everyone is, to make sure Blackburn are very competitive and stay in a healthy position. When I came here, we were on the way down. Now we're on the way up. We've had some disappointing results but it's something I will have to discuss with the owners and see what happens.

“I have just come off the pitch and realised they have made an official approach. I am sure Steve [Waggott, CEO] and Suhail [Pasha, chief operating officer] will want to sit down and talk to me. I'd be disappointed if they didn't. I think if a club makes an official approach, my first conversation has to be with our owners to find out what the situation is. Then we can take it from there. It is about reassurance too.”

Leeds might feel a little relieved to learn they have already played Derby twice this season, with Eustace proving a thorn in their side not only this season, but in a previous spell at Coventry City. As Blackburn boss this campaign, he beat Daniel Farke’s Whites 1-0 at Ewood Park before earning a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on New Year’s Day.