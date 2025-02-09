A boss of a team in the Championship promotion mix has been approached by a side at the other end of the table.

Championship strugglers Derby County have reportedly made a formal approach for a boss of a Leeds United promotion rival.

Derby announced on Friday that boss Paul Warne had been sacked on the back of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United which marked a seventh league defeat on the spin or the Rams.

The dreadful run has left Derby battling for Championship survival and the Rams have reportedly turned their attentions to Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace.

According to Sky Sports News, Derby have made a formal approach to speak with the Blackburn boss. It is understood that the Rams are prepared to meet the buy-out clause in Eustace’s contract.

Blackburn are very much in the promotion mix, sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Rovers were the last team to condemn Daniel Farke’s Whites to a Championship defeat in the 1-0 reverse at Ewood Park at the end of November.

Derby ended their run of defeats with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Norwich City but the Rams sit third-bottom, one point adrift of safety and having played one more game than the teams around them.

Blackburn, meanwhile, host Wolves on Sunday lunchtime in the FA Cup fourth round.