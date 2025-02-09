Watford v Leeds United injury news as blows leave 6 out and 4 doubts but 1 back

Whites boss Daniel Farke made ten changes to his team for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round hosting of Millwall yet fresh injury blows dictated some of those alterations to the side. Watford boss Tom Cleverley has been in a similar boat, the Hornets without key men for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Sunderland which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Watford and Leeds will now lock horns just three days later in a 7.45pm kick-off under the Vicarage Road lights. But blows have left six men definitely out of the contest and another four doubtful although two men are back for the midweek contest between the tenth-placed Hornets and the table-topping Whites. With Watford only three points off the play-offs, the game is huge for both sides and here we run through the injury news from both camps.