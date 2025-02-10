Leeds sit two points clear at the top of the table - and it’s expected to get better.

A huge new boost in Leeds United’s promotion quest is expected - to then ask a big new question of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland.

Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their lead at the top of the Championship cut to two points on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United closed back in with a 2-1 win at home to Portsmouth in their game in hand.

Leeds, who were on FA Cup duty and lost 2-0 at home to Millwall, now lead the second-placed Blades by two points with a further three points back to third-placed Burnley who are five adrift of the Whites.

Leeds, though, now have a guaranteed chance to ‘restore’ a five-point advantage at the top of the table by virtue of being the only side of the division’s four key automatic promotion contenders to play on Tuesday night.

Farke’s Whites visit tenth-placed Watford in 7.45pm kick-off and the bookmakers are very confident that Leeds will leave Vicarage Road with the huge boost of another three-point haul.

Despite home advantage, Watford can be backed at 11-2 and even the draw is on offer at 7-2. Leeds, however, are odds-on with every bookmaker and no bigger than 8-15 but as short as 2-5 with some firms.

The Whites also have the first seven players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 9-2.

Victory against the Hornets would also create a big Burnley first in putting the Whites eight points ahead of the Clarets for the first time this season, albeit Scott Parker’s side would have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, victory at Watford would create the big ask of the Clarets having to chase down an eight-point gap.

Burnley host Hull City on Wednesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off as Sunderland welcome Luton Town at the same time. Sheffield United play the same night but kick-off 15 minutes later at home to Middlesbrough as part of two big nights in the automatic promotion race.