Leeds’ nine-game winning streak at Elland Road came to an end as United entered 2025 after Blackburn’s 90th minute equaliser cancelled out Pascal Struijk’s penalty, scored only moments earlier.
The Whites appeared to be on course for a tenth straight victory on home turf before a scramble inside Illan Meslier’s penalty area was turned in by Rovers centre-back Danny Batth.
Here are the ratings from this afternoon’s game.
1. Illan Meslier - 7/10
Very little to do all game beyond one punch clear and then the goal, which was a mad scramble in front of him. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle - 6/10
A couple of solid challenges, including one that did for Ohashi's afternoon, and a steady enough performance on the ball. Went chasing once and got himself caught out of position but it led to little danger. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Pascal Struijk - 7/10
Similar story to his partner. Dealt with what little he had to defensively up until Rovers scored. Passed it well. Took his penalty very well. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Joe Rodon - 7/10
Very much in control of things for the majority. The only real danger to him, prior to the Rovers goal, was when Struijk caught him in the first half. | Getty Images
5. Sam Byram - 6/10
Tidy enough on the ball, even if he couldn't help unlock Blackburn particularly on the left. Fine defensively. Withdrawn at the break. | Getty Images
6. Joe Rothwell - 6/10
Mixed bag with his set-pieces. A couple of times he was able to dribble into space to push Leeds forward. Generally frustrated by Blackburn's compact set-up. | Getty Images
