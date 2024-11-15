Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The potential of one Leeds United youngster has been discussed by a Whites team-mate.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has revealed he is looking to help Whites youngster Charlie Crew as he embarks on what many hope a successful introduction to life in the senior setup at Elland Road.

The Wales Under-21 midfielder was an unused substitute in three Championship fixtures last season and remained on the bench for a further 12 fixtures during the current campaign. However, Crew finally made his senior debut when he replaced Joel Piroe in the closing stages of the recent 3-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle. That maiden appearance for Daniel Farke’s side came just months after Crew put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal at Elland Road as he reflected on an ‘unbelievable’ two years since joining Leeds from the academy setup at Cardiff City during the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after signing a new deal, the midfielder told the club website: “It is a special moment for me and my family. It is something that I was always looking and hoping for and it is something that, at a club like this, means so much to me. Since coming in two years ago, it has just been unbelievable, from all the coaches to all the players. So, signing a new deal means everything to me and I can’t wait to start the new season strongly.”

Crew’s progression has already been recognised at senior level on the international stage after he made his Wales debut in a friendly draw with Gibraltar during the summer before being an unused substitute during a defeat against Slovakia and a draw with Turkey. Crew is not with the Wales squad for the final international break of the calendar year as they prepare to face Turkey on Saturday before hosting Iceland 72 hours later at Cardiff. But the Whites youngster still looks set to have a productive career for club and country if he delivers on the potential he has shown in recent months - and one current Leeds team-mate is determined to help him do exactly that.

Speaking to BBC Sport West Yorkshire, Whites skipper Ampadu said: “Joe Rodon might take more credit than me (for his development). It is great to see. We know how good Charlie is as a player. Obviously he’s at the very start of his professional journey so whatever advice I can give him, whatever he asks of me, I try and help him along the way because we all know his potential. We all want to see him achieve that.”