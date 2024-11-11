Daniel Farke thought he was sending Leeds United's Claude Makélélé onto the pitch on Saturday but instead got the Whites' very own Zinedine Zidane.

Leeds were a goal up against Queens Park Rangers and in the exact situation for which Josuha Guilavogui was signed. Joe Rothwell was cramping up in the middle of the park and with five minutes left of regulation time Farke turned to his October free agent signing Guilovogui to help secure the three points and defend any last-gasp QPR attempts to rescue one. Bryn Law, commentating on the game for LUTV, summed up the substitution's intent perfectly as Guilavogui strode onto the pitch to replace Rothwell. "We know what his job is don't we, at this stage?" Co-commentator Tony Dorigo answered in the affirmative. "You're right - see the game out," he replied.

Instead, Guilavogui popped up in the final third to cause mayhem and link play with Brenden Aaronson to take Leeds into the area and win a corner. After that corner he pulled wide left to stretch QPR and put a nice first-time ball round the corner to send Aaronson into the box once more. Yes, there were headers and defensive work - his first action was to nip in and win the ball in midfield - but he showed a real appetite to play forward and to get forward to play too. He contributed three shot-creating actions - one more than he managed in a far longer cameo against Plymouth Argyle - and played his first pass into the penalty area since signing for the club. There was even a shot at goal.

It's little wonder that having set out specifically to sign an experienced defensive destroyer, Farke's eyebrows went up when Guilavogui went upfield with such intent.

"If I'm really honest I was a bit surprised," said the German. "I told him we see the game out, you hold the centre. The plan was more or less like to play a bit like Claude Makélélé but he played a bit more like Zinedine Zidane. I loved it I have to say, showed great skills but he's still young, he still can learn. Great guy, in the defensive situations he won important duels, was more lively and adventurous in going forward than I told him but he's an experienced player and I trust him."

Farke insists that if Guilavogui senses that the right option is to be more adventurous then he will back his veteran midfielder, but the manager will still address the situation this week at Thorp Arch.

"I will allow this but I will also have a word in the next days to make sure we're not overdoing it," he said. "I'm happy to have him. To see the game out, Joe Rothwell was struggling with a few cramps. When there is perhaps a cross or set-piece, to defend this. Or to win a duel to keep the ball or to initialise another counter, we have signed him for that. He's crucial for us at the moment. Fantastic guy, whenever you see him you just have to smile, he's such a nice person, always smiley. It's great to have him."