Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as international football gets underway.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of Leeds United stars will be in action over the next few days as the November international break gets underway. A large chunk of Daniel Farke’s first-team set up have flown off to represent their countries, with the Whites boss just hopeful they can all return unscathed.

Farke will have one eye on those international offerings but focus will already be on next Sunday and a long trip to Swansea City, the first of a long and busy winter fixture schedule in which there is so much to play for. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown transfer advantage

Leeds could pip a host of Premier League teams to the signing of Archie Brown by offering a clearer path to first-team football, according to Carlton Palmer. Gent left-back Brown has been linked with a host of English clubs with the Whites named alongside the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford in eyeing the 22-year-old.

Brown is enjoying another strong season at Gent with a goal and two assists in 14 league appearances, with the Guardian recently valuing him around £15million. Having left Derby County’s academy for Switzerland and then Belgium, the defender is not afraid to take the lesser-trodden path in search of football and that could prove key if Leeds decide to pursue him.

“It would be a coup for them if they could pull it off and the fact that they could offer him first-team football now - and the way they’re going now, they will hopefully see it over the line and get promotion,” Palmer told Football League World. “He’ll have more chance of playing in Leeds United’s first-team than he would with Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea. It would be a massive coup for Leeds United, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roofe prediction

Don Goodman has put forward Kemar Roofe as a possible free agent option for Norwich City, who look set to be without Josh Sargent for a lengthy period after he underwent surgery on a groin issue. Roofe has been without a club since his release from Rangers in the summer and has plenty of Championship experience with Leeds, where he scored 15 goals in 33 league games under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2018/19 campaign - one of three at Elland Road.

"Kemar Roofe has been a decent Championship striker in the past, but I'm a bit concerned that he's been without a club for four months after leaving Rangers,” Goodman told FLW. “It's a long time to have not played any football. Is he going to be able to get fit and firing before Sargent and Barnes return?

"But, equally, what have Norwich got to lose with signing someone like Kemar Roofe? They could sign him on a short-term deal and almost take him on trial. It would be a win-win for both parties who have very little to lose."