YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth believes Junior Firpo's involvement for the Dominican Republic during November's international break stands to benefit Leeds United.

The experienced defender picked up a retrospective three-match suspension ahead of Leeds' 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers last weekend, having motioned his head towards Millwall full-back Danny McNamara in a manner deemed 'violent conduct' by the FA, in United's previous outing.

Firpo will miss fixtures against Swansea City and Luton Town following the international break and had it not been for his earlier declaration to play for the Caribbean nation of his birth, would have faced a period of 24 days without an appearance in a competitive fixture, due to the ban.

Instead, Firpo will appear as the Dominican Republic's protagonist in Concacaf Nations League fixtures that could see the country book its place at the Gold Cup - Concacaf's equivalent to the European Championships - for the first time.

Los Quisqueyanos are scheduled to play Dominica and Bermuda over the next week or so, which will allow Firpo to maintain his rhythm, albeit against a lower calibre of opponent, but match practice all the same.

"It's almost a bit of a godsend for Leeds," Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast. "Ordinarily, Daniel Farke would be thinking: 'Please don't call my players up. Please don't deem them good enough for the national sides. Do not give them the honour of playing for the flag and the badge and the country and their families. Don't give them that recognition and that pride, reject them so that they stay nice and safe and rested for two weeks and I can get my hands on them in training, work through a few set-pieces or whatever, and then have them fit and raring to go for a very long trip to Swansea.

"Actually, Junior was going to miss the next two games. And had he not been playing for Dominican Republic, he'd be sitting out for three full weeks, a bit more than three full weeks, actually, without any action. And then there's a risk to his rhythm and his fitness, and he puts his fitness down to playing regular football and playing week in, week out, and playing lots of football, 90 minute appearances. So there would be a very, very real risk to Firpo's inclusion and Firpo's availability, his form, everything, but particularly his fitness, were he not able to tick over with these games, which are really important games for him and for his country, and will have a bit of jeopardy."