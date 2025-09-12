The last Leeds United XI to win at Fulham including hero and outcast

Leeds United will hope to return to winning ways when they visit Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have suffered a loss at Arsenal, battled to a draw against Newcastle United and suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday after marking their return to the Premier League with a hard earned home win against Everton.

Although they have lost their last three games against the Cottagers, the Whites have claimed a fairly recent win against Saturday’s opponents. The world was a very different place when the Whites claimed their last Premier League win at Fulham as Covid-19 restrictions meant the game took place in front of empty stands at Craven Cottage, Marcelo Bielsa was in the away dugout and both Whites goalscorers were hoping to help the club become Premier League stalwarts.

So who was in the last Leeds squad to take all three points from a Premier League fixture at Fulham?

Illan Meslier Current club: Leeds United

Diego Llorente Current club: Real Betis

Ezgjan Alioski Current club: Lugano