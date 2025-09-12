The last Leeds United XI to win at Fulham including hero and outcast

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 12th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Which players were in the Leeds United squad when they last won a Premier League fixture at Fulham?

Leeds United will hope to return to winning ways when they visit Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have suffered a loss at Arsenal, battled to a draw against Newcastle United and suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday after marking their return to the Premier League with a hard earned home win against Everton.

Although they have lost their last three games against the Cottagers, the Whites have claimed a fairly recent win against Saturday’s opponents. The world was a very different place when the Whites claimed their last Premier League win at Fulham as Covid-19 restrictions meant the game took place in front of empty stands at Craven Cottage, Marcelo Bielsa was in the away dugout and both Whites goalscorers were hoping to help the club become Premier League stalwarts.

So who was in the last Leeds squad to take all three points from a Premier League fixture at Fulham?

Current club: Leeds United

1. Illan Meslier

Current club: Leeds United | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Current club: Middlesbrough

2. Luke Ayling

Current club: Middlesbrough | Getty Images

Current club: Real Betis

3. Diego Llorente

Current club: Real Betis | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Current club: Lugano

4. Ezgjan Alioski

Current club: Lugano | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Current club: Retired (now club ambassador)

5. Stuart Dallas

Current club: Retired (now club ambassador) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Current club: Leeds United

6. Pascal Struijk

Current club: Leeds United | Getty Images

