Leeds United could welcome their captain back into the matchday squad for this weekend’s Premier League trip to Fulham. Ethan Ampadu has been out with a knee injury since the opening-night victory over Everton but could be fit come Saturday in what would be a major boost to the Whites.

A four-point August has left Leeds in a good place early doors and the September international break looks to have given Ampadu and others a chance to build fitness. But the two-week domestic football hiatus might also have presented a few different fitness issues for Daniel Farke to contend with.

The Leeds boss spoke with the media on Thursday and provided a comprehensive update on the state of his squad, with Fulham boss Marco Silva set to do the same on Friday. And with that in mind, the YEP has all the latest injury and team news below.

Issa Diop - doubt Missed Fulham's defeat at Chelsea before the break, having picked up a knock during his side's Carabao Cup meeting with Bristol City earlier that week. A fortnight to recover should help his chances but still a doubt.

Lucas Perri - out The goalkeeper picked up a quad injury in the aftermath of the 0-0 draw against Newcastle. Farke confirmed on Thursday the Brazilian will be out for at least the next two games.

Lucas Perri - out (continued) Speaking on Thursday, Farke said: "I Can confirm Lucas Perri is definitely out, he reported problems with his quad after the last game, scan showed a muscle strain so will miss Fulham and Wolves, then we'll see."

Ethan Ampadu - doubt Missed Leeds' last three games in all competitions due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his knee. Initially pencilled in for a return after the international break and on Thursday, Farke provided a positive update.

Ethan Ampadu - doubt (continued) Speaking in his pre-Fulham press conference, Farke said: "Some good news with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, both in major parts of team training this week. Ampadu is slightly more likely than Tanaka because he was ahead of schedule. 48 more hours and a late decision, it's possible we will travel with both."