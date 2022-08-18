It is the battle of the Premier League’s unbeaten teams as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea visit Leeds United’s Elland Road this weekend. Jesse Marsch’s Whites enter the third game week without tasting defeat, but will come into the Chelsea game disappointed. The West Yorkshire outfit left the south coast with just a point last week despite leading Southampton 2-0 at the 60th minute. The draw came after Leeds opened their English top-flight campaign with a promising 2-1 victory over Wolves at home. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are also yet to lose, with an opening day 1-0 triumph over Everton and a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Controversy ensued following the full-time whistle after a clash between Tuchel and Spurs’ coach Antonio Conte, leading to both receiving a red card - meaning the German manager will not be on the sidelines for the game at Leeds. Both sides face-off in the Premier League this weekend, but what time is kick-off and is it on TV? Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with all the information you need to know. Leeds United are scheduled to play host to Chelsea this weekend on Sunday, 21 August 2022. It is set to kick-off at 2 pm in the afternoon. Leeds fans will need not to worry about missing Sunday’s action unfold, as Chelsea’s visit to Elland Road is scheduled to be broadcasted on TV. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Pre-match build-up is scheduled to commence from 1 pm. If for whatever reason you are out and about but still want to watch the game, you can do so by live streaming it on the Sky Sports website or the Sky Go app. Sky Sports is available through a Sky TV package: To learn more about how to add Sky Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated Sky Sports page. For those that hate being tied down to contracts, NOW TV offer two sports passes on their flagship stream service: For more details on how to get NOW TV, or to purchase a no-contract pass to watch Premier League games, you can visit NOW TV’s website for more details. DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.