Leeds United have picked up four points from their opening two games.

It has been a decent start for the Whites and they return to the action this weekend.

They welcome Chelsea to Elland Road and will be looking to pick up another positive result.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today...

New club in race for target

Fulham have reportedly joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international has caught the eye in the Championship over the past 12 months and has been heavily linked with a departure before the end of the transfer window.

The Sun report that the Cottagers are keen, with Leeds, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United mentioned in the report as ‘long term admirers’.

Berge latest

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge is another name that has been mentioned as a potential target for the Whites this summer.

The Norway international is a key player at Bramall Lane and is one who they will be desperate to keep hold of.

However, their boss Paul Heckingbottom has said, as per the Sheffield Star:

“There is an internal value and the external value. The internal value is priceless as far as I’m concerned, although there is a value on him.

“But there is an external one too. If I’m realistic, what he goes for I’m not going to get all of that.”

Battle for striker

Leeds apparently face competition in their pursuit of FC Zurich attacker Wilfried Gnonto.

The youngster is in the final year of his current contract.