Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Leeds United v West Ham prediction

There is a crucial game in the Premier League relegation battle as Leeds United host West Ham United on Friday night.

It is sure to be a nervy occasion at Elland Road as Leeds United face fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United on Friday night.

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley has left Daniel Farke’s men sitting three points and two places above the relegation zone as the Whites continue to struggle to find consistency following their return to the top flight. However, their clash with the Hammers does appear to represent a golden opportunity to rack up a first home win since a 1-0 victory against Everton in the opening game of the season.

Friday night’s visitors have experienced a poor first two months of the campaign and have already triggered their first managerial change after former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was named as successor to Graham Potter last month. As it stands, the Hammers are sitting in the bottom three of the table after Monday night’s dismal 2-0 home defeat against Brentford ensured they have now claimed just one win in their first eight games and have lost four of their last five Premier League fixtures.

Significantly, Leeds could move six points clear of the drop zone if they can land yet another blow on their visitors - and two former Premier League stars have both stated their belief Farke’s men can secure what already feels like a much needed win on home soil.

What has Chris Sutton said about Leeds United v West Ham United?

Former Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton has given his thoughts ahead of Villa's home clash with Fulham. | Getty Images

As part of his BBC Sport predictions feature, the former Celtic striker said: “We know why Nuno Espirito Santo was brought in - to keep West Ham up - but it looks like it is going to be difficult for him. He is still waiting for his first win after three games as Hammers manager, and his side were quite lucky to only lose 2-0 against Brentford on Monday. Whenever I watch a team play as poorly as West Ham did then, I wonder how they will ever win a game.

“Leeds are not on a great run either, but I still feel like they've been competitive when I've seen them. Most people would probably go for a draw here - that's what I'm expecting from the readers anyway - but I actually think Leeds might edge this one. I have a feeling West Ham will score, because Jarrod Bowen is always dangerous, but I don't fancy them to keep a clean sheet even though sorting out their defence is probably Nuno's priority.”

What has Paul Merson said about Leeds United v West Ham United?

Writing in his SportsKeeda column, Arsenal legend Merson said: “Leeds have done a decent job so far, but they will be extremely disappointed about losing to Burnley last weekend. That is a game they know they should have won. The battle to avoid relegation will be really tight this season, with Leeds and West Ham expected to be involved throughout. I don't think West Ham can afford to lose this game and Leeds can't afford to not win! If I said this at the start of the season, you'd think I'm mad because what does this even mean, right? An established Premier League team like West Ham and newly-promoted Leeds fighting each other for survival after just eight games? No way!

“But that is the reality now and it shows how unpredictable things are in the Premier League. If West Ham lose this game, I don't know what can save them. I've got to pick a winner now? Wow, this is hard! Only because of what I saw on Monday with West Ham, I'm going with Leeds here. In footballing terms, that was a really disturbing West Ham performance and I know they can't do any worse than that this weekend. I'm still backing Leeds though.”