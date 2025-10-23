Leeds United tied Harry Gray down to professional terms this week as the young academy prospect's list of suitors continues to grow.

Daniel Farke insists the process of tying Harry Gray down to a new contract was ‘relatively straightforward’ despite the Leeds United’ youngster’s growing list of big-name admirers.

Gray turned 17 earlier this month and subsequently signed what Leeds labelled a ‘long-term’ contract on Tuesday. Although the club opted against divulging the exact length of those terms, FIFA regulations state it cannot go beyond three years for players under 18 and is therefore likely to run until 2027 or 2028.

With a prolific goalscoring record at Under-18 and Under-21 level for Leeds, as well as his involvement with the first-team set up, Gray has inevitably caught the eye of top teams across the Premier League and Europe. Those teams could theoretically have approached the teenager to sign professional terms elsewhere but Farke trusted the boyhood fan would stick with his boyhood club.

“Nowadays it’s always complicated because there are agents involved and then a contract is there with, whatever, 48 pages and lawyers looking over it,” Farke said. “So it lasts a while but in these terms, it was relatively straightforward because we have big trust between not just Harry but also his whole family. We know how big the identification is.

“A cornerstone for our future is that promising players like Harry are signing new contracts because we also want to develop our own talents. For that, it was relatively straightforward but when you have quality young players, it takes a bit longer until everything is negotiated. I’m pretty delighted it’s over the line and he could sign his first professional contract.”

Leeds have fallen victim to losing academy prospects in recent years, most notably Finlay Gorman who joined Manchester City in January last year, aged 15. The West Yorkshire side received an initial £1.5million for their midfielder in a package that could reportedly rise to £5m.

Gray’s recent social media activity raised some concerns he too could leave Thorp Arch in search of a fresh challenge. But the YEP reported swiftly after an Instagram profile picture change that club sources considered it a matter of when and not if the striker would pen professional terms.

A milestone week for the teenager could end with another place in the first-team matchday squad when Leeds host West Ham this evening. Gray had been out with hip flexor issues in recent weeks but is back available, as Farke confirmed on Wednesday.

“Since yesterday back in team training which is good news,” Farke added of the teenager. “We are all happy he’s signed the contract and congratulations to him and his family.”

Gray is unlikely to make the matchday squad when Leeds have a clean bill of health but with doubts over several first-team players, an opportunity could arise. In attacking areas, Willy Gnonto (hernia surgery) and Noah Okafor (groin) remain doubtful while further back, Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk missed a midweek training session through illness.