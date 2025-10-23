Leeds United get huge fresh backing ahead of West Ham visit with big Whites move
Leeds United have received fresh big backing ahead of Friday night’s visit of West Ham with a big Whites move.
Daniel Farke’s men will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Burnley which is now followed by another huge clash against another expected key rival in second-bottom West Ham.
The bookies expect Leeds, Burnley and West Ham to all finish in the bottom six of the division but Leeds were quickly given big backing by the bookmakers and made strong favourites for tonight’s visit of the Hammers.
Big Whites move changes the picture
As betting opened, Farke’s Whites were around evens but further moves in the betting markets have led to United now being even stronger favourites and no bigger than 7-8 but as short as 4-5 with some firms.
Fresh from a terrible display in Monday night’s 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford, West Ham have been pushed out to 7-2 to win at Elland Road having been around the 27-10 mark.
The draw is on offer at 27-10.
In what is becoming a very one-sided market, Leeds now have the first seven players in the first scorer market which is headed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Joel Piroe, both 5-1 shots.
England international forward Jarrod Bowen is rated the chief Hammers threat but still as big as 9-1 to score first.