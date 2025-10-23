Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Friday night’s huge visit of West Ham.

Another massive Leeds United fixture awaits as Daniel Farke’s Whites host West Ham - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including complete agreement on the predictions front despite a “not working” declaration and a triple change call.

KEITH INGHAM

There is a time when you have to “walk the walk not talk the talk”. The game on Friday night is this time.

Many, including myself, listened with interest at the thoughts of Daniel Farke as he lamented Leeds’ hard luck when dominating possession against Burnley.

The only statistic that really matters is the result and of late they have been behind in five games and that has to change and pretty quick.

For me, there has to be changes and a few of them too. Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol and Ao Tanaka have to come in.

Having three defensive midfielders also isn’t working as we need a forward thinking player in there, especially at home.

I’d also like to see if another forward supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be included even if it means changing the formation, a thing Farke seems reluctant to do.

It’s not all ‘doom and gloom’ we’ve only lost one at home in over 12 months and it’s Elland Road where we need to keep getting points from.

West Ham lost 2-0 to Brentford on Monday night making it four straight home losses for them.

Without a doubt this is a team that is there to be beaten by at least a couple of goals. Leeds let your boots do the talking!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Ham United 0.

MIKE GILL

After the untimely and disappointing reverse at Burnley, the Whites have another golden opportunity to put some space between themselves and the relegation trapdoor.

Friday night’s visitors – West Ham United – are in a bit of a trough at the current time.

They sacked Graham Potter after a very poor start.

Their single win to date was at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest at the end of August. Their only other point was also on the road against Everton.

Groups of fans are boycotting home matches as though there is any chance that the club might leave their cavernous stadium and morale is low.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo will probably see the trip to Elland Road as an opportunity for his side to stop the rot as they were unable to overcome Brentford in their last fixture in front of their toxic fanbase.

A noisy, uncompromising crowd is needed under the floodlights and United need to pick themselves up and convert a few of their many chances into goals.

Whatever anyone says, this is a game that the Whites should win.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 West Ham United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

On Monday, Brentford went to the London Stadium and absolutely battered a sorry-looking West Ham.

The Bees scored twice, but could easily have run up a cricket score on the back of statistics similar to those we’ve seen from Leeds in most games.

I fully expect Leeds to dominate the statistics again when the Hammers visit Elland Road, but the big question is whether we can, finally, convert enough of the ‘big chances’ we are likely to create.

After West Ham ditched Graham Potter, initially, Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to have stopped the rot as the Hammers came away from Everton with a creditable 1-1 draw.

They then suffered an inevitable defeat at Arsenal, but limited the Gunners to two goals.

But it was the totally lacklustre performance on Monday that has got Hammers’ fans jittery again.

Although not a must-win game in terms of how this season may end – it is far too early for that – Leeds do need a shot in the arm, and to end this winless streak and give us all confidence that there is no need to panic.

I’m keeping the faith and think it will all come good this time.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 West Ham United 0.

ANDY RHODES

With a disappointing result last weekend, a Friday night meeting with West Ham United now feels like a must-win.

Even at this early stage of the season, Leeds need points on the board to avoid the gloom setting in and pessimism properly taking hold.

Burnley was a missed opportunity but against a Hammers side that hasn’t started well, the Whites should again be feeling positive.

Of course, injuries persist and we heard from Daniel Farke this week that there is now illness in the squad, but these are challenges every side must face throughout the course of a season.

Leeds have dominated the ball for large spells in their previous home games this campaign, it’s finding the back of the net that is proving tricky.

If Dominic Calvert-Lewin can get the service he needs then Leeds suddenly look like a dangerous side.

If he can’t, the worry is that they’ll look toothless in a potential relegation dogfight.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Ham United 1.

NEIL GREWER

Following the disappointing performance and result last time out, Leeds United must show improvement against West Ham United, who also will be seeking improvement on their recent performances.

This could make for a nervous two sides come kick-off tonight.

Leeds need improvement in defence where closing down in particular has not been good enough, and in the offence where final balls and finishing have been poor.

Doubtless the unavailability of Noah Okafor, Willy Gnonto and Dan James impacted team selection at Burnley and, arguably the result, these being our impact players.

The last few results have not been great and it is maybe time to make some changes.

Boss Daniel Farke is not minded to panic and make wholesale changes but Lucas Perri and Jaka Bijol may well be introduced – this being no slight on Karl Darlow and Pascal Struijk who have both been good this season but maybe not good enough at times.

And up front Okafor will start if fit.

This game is a great opportunity for three points, which will serve to settle a lot of supporters’ nerves.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Ham United 1.