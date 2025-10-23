Leeds United's Elland Road redevelopment plans will be back before the City Plans Panel next Thursday when a report by the Chief Planning Officer will be considered.

The 74-page position statement provides an update on the club's planning application but begins by informing the panel that there are outstanding transport-related matters on which Leeds United and various bodies need to consult. Matthew Walker's report says: "Officers are either working on or awaiting the outcome of a number of consultation streams currently ongoing between highways officers, LUFC and a range of external bodies which include National Highways and Active Travel England. These workstreams concern outstanding transportation related matters. This position statement is intended to provide an update to members on these and other matters, aiding progression of the application towards decision-making at a future meeting of the City Plans Panel when all outstanding considerations have been addressed and can be fully reported."

Leeds are applying for full planning permission to redevelop the West Stand and outline permission for the North Stand, with proposed works aiming to take the stadium capacity to 53,000.

Transport issue identified

The position statement notes that transport was identified as the primary concern with Leeds' proposals back in July when the chief planning officer updated council members on the club's public consultation following their pre-application presentation to the City Plans Panel.

It continues to say that despite 'extensive pre-application engagement' the transport impact and management measures remain an outstanding matter to resolve, with certain issues requiring more detailed assessment. The report says: "This reflects the complexity and dynamic cross-disciplinary nature of the proposals and involves partnership working with both regional and national stakeholder engagement, a rolling data-drive approach and significant levels of modelling, assessment and reporting. Officers and the applicant’s specialist staff continue to thoroughly test and review the proposals at the time of this report."

According to the report, Leeds Council and other stakeholders, with the support of Leeds United, have proposed major changes to matchday operations to make fixtures a safer experience and bring less disruption and congestion for transport in and around the stadium and local residential areas. The report also notes the necessary involvement of transport authorities and the time that takes, as well as Leeds United's need for clarity around timescales and work that has to be planned around supporters attending matches.

Active Travel England are said to have issued a 'holding objection' in July, requesting further information, with key concerns around what they believe to be 'insufficient' targets in the plans for reducing car use and 'inadequate' cycle parking.

National Highways have advised that the application should not be approved until certain matters have been 'satisfactorily addressed' by Leeds United. The report’s list of those issues includes a demonstration of how travel demand will be reduced, a commitment to deliver sustainable transport measures prior to Phase 1 opening and early engagement with transport operators to ensure capacity improvements are in place before demand grows. The report notes that further engagement has taken place between National Highways, planning officers and Leeds United and that it is 'envisaged' that a technical solution will be found to resolve outstanding matters.

In a section for council ward members' comments, Coun Andrew Scopes insists he wants the club to be successful but says their travel plan must be 'believable' and he put on record his concerns over the impact of parking on match days and event days.

MP has his say

MP Alex Sobel wrote in support of the proposals, adding: "‘I am writing to express my strong support for Leeds United Football Club’s proposed expansion of Elland Road Stadium, and to urge the planning committee to approve this pivotal development.

"This is not just a project about increasing stadium capacity, it’s a catalyst for wider regeneration. The proposed expansion aligns directly with Leeds City Council’s long term vision for transforming the Elland Road neighbourhood into a vibrant destination for sport, housing, leisure, and economic growth as well as more jobs for local people.

"With Leeds United aiming to increase stadium capacity to 55,000, the expansion will significantly boost our city’s profile and create a world-class venue that reflects the club’s Premier League ambitions, but more importantly, it complements broader regeneration plans that aim to attract multi-billion-pound investment into the area."

It states that while transport is a key issue that requires resolution before a final decision can be made on the application, progress on other considerations have been outlined so the plans panel can reach agreement on other key decisions in order to 'determine' the application at their November meeting.

The report reveals there has been one design change since the May presentation of the club's proposals, which was in response to a recommendation by planning officers, to 'give a vertical emphasis to a series of openings on the south elevation. This is intended to create a more cohesive design of the whole redeveloped stand."

It also states that Leeds United are asking for planning permission for up to eight non-football events per year and the club projects that both phases of the redevelopment combined will bring between 70 and 100 new permanent jobs and more than 600 additional casual matchday roles.

Two houses with 50 objections

When it comes to the public consultation on Leeds' plans the report reveals that there were 1,041 public support comments and 78 public objections. Of the 78, 50 came from two residential properties in the vicinity of Elland Road. The concerns raised included traffic congestion, on-street parking pressure, scant cycle space provision, the scale and height of the proposed West Stand, the relocation of away fans to the South Stand, increased noise levels, the impact on residential privacy, as well as public urination, littering, loitering and intoxication near homes.

The report concludes that Leeds United's proposal is a 'unique opportunity to improve what may be regarded as an iconic sporting venue that would be beneficial not only the club, but it’s supporters, the residents in the Beeston, Holbeck and Wortley areas, visitors to Leeds, local community groups, the residents of Leeds and other key stakeholders.'

It also reiterates that while many material planning considerations have been addressed 'in a positive way' there are transport and access matters still to be fully resolved. The adverse impact on local residents is acknowledged but the report suggests most impacts will be limited to up to 35 or 40 days per year.

It finishes: "Members are therefore requested to note the positive progress that has been made on the proposals to date, make comments on the various subject topics if they so wish, including any further comments or concerns relating to the transport related matters, and whilst doing so, to note the wider planning policy context that is relevant in this instance and having regard to this unique opportunity to make a positive contribution to the legacy of the city, the region and Leeds United Football Club and its associated supporters and stakeholders."