The forward’s capture in the summer of 2020 was a major coup for Dan O’Hearne’s side after Bartup ended the previous season as Division One North’s top scorer with Barnsley.

After making the switch from United’s league rivals , disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic prevented Bartup from showing Whites fans what she was really made of during her first season with the So-Trak Stadium outfit.

Last term, though, Bartup scored a whopping 22 goals over 30 appearances as United claimed a fourth-placed finish, with the attacker ending the season as the division’s fourth-top scorer. She also played a key role in the team which held higher-tier opponents Brighouse Town to a 1-1 draw in the County Cup final before O’Hearne’s side lost out on penalties in April.

Across her Leeds United career Bartup became a fan favourite at the Whites’ home ground in Tadcaster, where the prolific striker particularly drew the admiration of an ever-growing crowd of young aspiring football player lining the barriers.

But on Tuesday, Bartup took to social media to share the news that her time with Leeds has come to an end.

“One of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” she wrote. “I have loved every second with this club. Thank you for everything @LUFC.”

The official club account responded: “Thank you for all your efforts on and off the pitch, Laura. Good luck for the future.”

Bartup’s team-mate, Whites midfielder Sarah Danby said: “Knows how to hit the car park but knows how to hit the back of the net even better…. Good luck @laurabartup, you’ll be a huge miss our little hot shot.”

United winger Paige Williams also sent her best wishes: “I’m so sad to see you go. If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be playing for this club. You bought me here and I’m forever grateful for that. You will be missed as a teammate as well and a good friend. Good luck in your bright future, big love always.”

Meanwhile, Leeds fans also responded to the news that the team’s top scorer is moving on to pastures new:

@Maia_hammond: It’s a sad day for the LUFC women.

@B33r: Oh no! Big shame but good luck for the future.

@Woodlj09: Good luck Laura , fabulous player.

@Leeds_LJ91: Good luck @laurabartup, one of the best finishers I’ve seen for Leeds Ladies.

@Jack_GGLU: Good luck for the future queen. You are my cover picture, what a wonder player you are.

@Neilbarkerleeds: Best of luck in the future. Absolute superstar!

@Miffy0811_a: Awwww no.... awwww massive good luck for your future. Enjoyed watching.

