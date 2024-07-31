Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke is open to signing another midfielder at Leeds United.

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Brahima Diarra would be an excellent addition at Elland Road for next to nothing, with the midfielder a free agent after leaving Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

Diarra is currently without a club after running down his contract at Huddersfield in the hope of a move away, with the Terriers recently suffering relegation to League One. The 21-year-old was thought to have been offered fresh terms at the John Smith’s Stadium but after making clear his desire to move on, he was frozen out of the team’s eventually unsuccessful fight for survival.

Reports have named Leeds as one of several suitors, but there is stiff competition with Leicester City, Burnley and Hull City also interested in the dynamic midfielder. Whoever wins the race for Diarra will have to pay training compensation to Huddersfield but Palmer believes it would be worth the fee for Farke’s side to land the ‘exciting’ young talent.

"Huddersfield's talented midfield player Brahima Diarra is a man in demand after his contract expired at the end of the season,” Palmer told Football League World. “He has several clubs that are interested - Burnley, Hull and Leeds are all keen to acquire his services and top flight clubs in France and Belgium are also monitoring the situation.

“It's a difficult one. Whatever happens, he will want to be playing regular football. Burnley are going to be at the top end of the table, Leeds are going to be at the top end of the table after they just missed out on getting promotion last season. Hull you would expect to be in the top six, so any one of those football clubs would be a good move for him.

"I think maybe Leeds would be a great fit for him, and we know that there's still some business to be done at Leeds United. There will be options for Diarra but it would be seen as a coup for any of those clubs if they manage to get his services. I'd like to see him at Leeds where I think he could have a really big impact and the fans would take to him with his exciting style of play."

Leeds are thought to want further midfield reinforcements, with Farke admitting the position was one of two in which he would welcome arrivals - full-back being the other. Joe Rothwell has impressed since signing on loan from Bournemouth for the season but both Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have moved on, with another more attacking option required.