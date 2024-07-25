Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have seen a €4 million bid for Austrian international midfielder Dejan Ljubičić rejected by German side 1. FC Köln.

The Whites remain in the market for a No. 8 following the £7 million departure of Glen Kamara earlier this month and according to German outlet BILD, have identified Ljubičić as the solution.

Members of the Leeds hierarchy have been in Germany this week, along with Daniel Farke and his squad at their pre-season training camp, while meetings between recruitment chiefs are understood to have taken place in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ljubičić was relegated from the Bundesliga with Köln last season and has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, putting the German club in a difficult situation. Should Leeds return with an improved offer, Köln may deem it necessary to cash in on the 26-year-old in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, or at a knock-down price during the January window.

The player featured from the start during Köln's friendly against Championship opponents Swansea City yesterday.