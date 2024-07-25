Leeds United reportedly identify Glen Kamara replacement as club 'expected to return' with improved bid
The Whites remain in the market for a No. 8 following the £7 million departure of Glen Kamara earlier this month and according to German outlet BILD, have identified Ljubičić as the solution.
Members of the Leeds hierarchy have been in Germany this week, along with Daniel Farke and his squad at their pre-season training camp, while meetings between recruitment chiefs are understood to have taken place in the country.
Ljubičić was relegated from the Bundesliga with Köln last season and has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, putting the German club in a difficult situation. Should Leeds return with an improved offer, Köln may deem it necessary to cash in on the 26-year-old in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, or at a knock-down price during the January window.
The player featured from the start during Köln's friendly against Championship opponents Swansea City yesterday.
According to BILD, Ljubičić does not wish to sign a new contract, meanwhile Leeds are 'expected to make an improved bid' to sign the nine-cap Austrian who did not make the cut for Ralf Rangnick's national team squad at UEFA Euro 2024 this summer.
