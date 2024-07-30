Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as the 2024/25 Championship season closes in.

Leeds United are back in the UK after completing their pre-season training camp in Germany, and Daniel Farke’s men have plenty of positives to bring back with them. Two games brought two wins and every new arrival - including last year’s loan exits Max Wober and Brenden Aaronson - looked sharp, while Mateo Joseph strengthened his claim for a first-team place with three well-taken goals. Those efforts have been perfectly timed as well, with less than two weeks until Portsmouth come to Elland Road for the start of the 2024/25 season.

This summer’s transfer business has been efficient, if not particularly exciting, with the arrivals of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell filling obvious gaps within the squad. But Daniel Farke has already admitted Leeds remain in the market for reinforcements in central midfield and full-back, while there is the not-so-small task of keeping top-flight hands of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

James interest

Central midfield remains an area Leeds are keen to strengthen and reports have now linked them with Birmingham City sensation Jordan James. Football Insider reports that ‘strong interest’ has been registered in the 20-year-old Wales international, who has been compared to one of his club’s greatest ever academy graduates Jude Bellingham in recent seasons.

James, an energetic and forward-thinking central midfielder, scored eight goals in 47 appearances for Birmingham last season but was unable to keep them from being relegated, with their new League One status leaving them vulnerable to interest from above. Leeds are the most recent to be linked with interest but recent reports have also named Premier League trio Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Southampton.

Leeds remain in the market for midfield reinforcements and have made a move towards partnering Ethan Ampadu or Ilia Gruev with a bigger attacking threat, following Glen Kamara’s £8million move to Stade Rennais. A £3.3m bid has already been rejected by German outfit FC Koln for their midfielder, Dejan Ljubicic.

Summerville latest

West Ham are thought to still be interested in Crysencio Summerville, albeit the winger is one of several wide options being eyed. Fabrizio Romano believes the Hammers will use a portion of their summer budget to sign a winger but it won’t necessarily be the Championship player of the season.

Summerville emerged as a target for West Ham earlier this month and reports even suggested an initial offer was put forward, but it remained some way short of Leeds’ valuation, believed to be somewhere between £30-40m. Those in charge at Elland Road have no intention of selling the 22-year-old but know they must make Championship history if they want to keep him, with top-flight interest still there and only set to intensify.