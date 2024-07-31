Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are not looking to sell the winger and have so far been successful in fending off interest.

West Ham United could soon pull the plug on their pursuit if Crysencio Summerville with reports suggesting they are growing frustrated at being unable to get multiple deals over the line.

The Hammers were linked with interest in Summerville earlier this month and reports even suggested they had approached Leeds regarding their winger, becoming one of the first teams to test the waters in West Yorkshire. Brighton are thought to have formally expressed an interest in the Dutchman but it was Julen Lopetegui’s side who are believed to have put an offer on the table.

The exact details of that offer are unknown but Leeds are not actively looking to sell Summerville and will not entertain bids that fall below their valuation, with reports citing a price-tag of up to £40million. And now talkSPORT reports that with West Ham not willing to go above £20m, they are now ‘on the verge’ of pulling out and turning focus onto alternative options.

The report adds that following the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, Leeds are ‘holding their nerve’ when it comes to Summerville and feel they can demand a similar price for the winger who pipped Gray to the Championship’s Player of the Season award. That price-tag suggests the Hammers will have to almost double their current maximum price, an increase they cannot justify.

There is growing frustration around the east London club who have seen several deals fall through at various stages already. Interest in Summerville looks set to be the latest to fizzle out but it is by no means the most advanced approach to collapse.

The Premier League club have been much further along in deals for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, but failed to get either over the line. Pulling the plug on their interest in Summerville will only increase frustration but Leeds’ firm stance is so far proving successful in keeping interest at bay.

There are still a number of top-flight sides keeping a close eye on Summerville, with Leeds likely to be tested as the August 30 deadline closes in. From the Premier League, there is interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham while French outfit Stade Rennais have weighed up a move for the 22-year-old to replace the outgoing Désiré Doué.

The YEP understands that while Leeds have no intention of selling Summerville, they cannot categorically rule out his exit and will seriously consider offers they deem appropriate. There were also no plans to lose Glen Kamara but when Rennes made an £8m offer, those in charge at Elland Road took the chance to almost double their money, proving how quickly things can change in the summer transfer window.